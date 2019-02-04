Drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

Rawalpindi

The Police in crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 23 criminals besides recovering 7905 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, eight pistols 30 bore with 21 rounds and a Kalashnikov from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Zain ul Abideen for having 1300 grams charras and Fazal with 1260 grams charras. Taxila police rounded up Adeel on recovery of 1300 grams charras. New Town police arrested Abdul Hameed for possessing 1250 grams charras.

Rawat police netted Babar for carrying 1100 grams charras. Wah Cantt police rounded up Zahid and seized 510 grams charras. Saddar Baroni police arrested Amir and recovered 20 liters liquor. Rawat police held Mateen with five liters liquor and Ahmed for having five liters liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for possessing illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp