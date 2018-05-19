Drugs, Iranian oil recovered

Quetta

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) recovered huge quantity of drugs, smuggled Iranian diesel and arrested 26 including two drugs pushers and 24 illegal immigrants during separate actions on Friday.

The PCG during checking of vehicles at Nakha Khari check post near Winder arrested two drugs pushers with seven kilogram high quality hashish. During an operation in Uthal, an oil tanker with 10,600 liter smuggled Iranian diesel was taken into custody.

The PCG during an operation in Pasni seized 21,000 liters bear, 51000 cartons of beer and 40,000 pegs of beer.

Meanwhile, the PCG arrested 24 illegal immigrants including 23 Pakistanis and a Nigerian at Pak-Iran borders. Separate cases into all incidents were registered and investigation was underway.—INP