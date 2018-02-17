Drugs in educational institutions

The trend of drug addiction in educational institutions is briskly flourishing among students at alarming rate in Pakistan. The statistics have explored out that Pakistan is on the rise in term of people fallen prey to this heinous fatal act. A report developed by UN concluded that around 6.7 million Pakistani people are fallen victims to drug addiction. According to a report of an NGO, 53 percent of the disciples in leading private schools are fallen addicts to numerous types of drug within Islamabad. Another study had deduced that 57 percent of the students informed the use of at least one drug. As a result, mental health, social excommunication, lack of self-reliance, curiosity, and urge for pleasure are some of the reasons behind youth happen to be drug-addict. Resultantly, if a nation fails to keep away its children from using drugs, there remains no option for its progress. The government should outline hard- nosed and long term strategies to stop drug trade, control drug demand and prevent supply in the educational institutions.

BABA FAIZ

Via email

