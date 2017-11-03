Drugs dealer awarded RI

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

District and Session Judge, Abdul Qayyum Khan on Thursday awarded a drugs dealer one-year and two months rigorous imprisonment (RI) while hearing a narcotics case.

The court also ordered drugs dealer Dilawar Hussain to pay fine Rs., 10, 000 and he may face more one-month imprisonment on non-payment of fine. PS Kotli Loharain has been arrested Baber with more that one kg chars from its jurisdiction last year.

On the directives of Punjab Government, police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three bike-wheeler who were doing wheeling at different parts of city. According to police, PS City Pasrur managed to arrest two bike-wheeler as named Ahmed Raza and Aqeel in wheeling at Sialkot Road.