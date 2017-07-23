Drugs addict sells four-day old son

Tando Allahyar

A drug addict sold his four-day old son for fifteen thousand rupees. The police rescued the child and arrested the couple who purchased the child. According to details, a woman hailing from Madina Colony of Tando Allahyar gave birth to a male child some four days ago. Husband of the woman identified as Abdul Ghafoor Bengali and stated to be drug addict sold his son to a childless couple against Rs15,000.

The police on complaint of the wife of the accused rescued the child and arrested the couple who purchased the child. The detainees were of the view that they adopted the child and not purchased him. However, the police said that without legal procedure adoption any child is also illegal and it after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.—INP