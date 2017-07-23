Drug use on campuses

Recently, the Balochistan High Court passed an order to the Education Department to screen all the students enrolled in education institutions of the province for drug abuse. There is no denying the fact that the number of students becoming prone to drug abuse has increased rapidly overtime.

Disappointingly, more and more students are dragged towards this unhealthy habit. It is the responsibility of the government to foster awareness against drugs among all, especially the students, to hate drugs. However, media can also play a very big role in this regard. To cut a long story short, it is the responsibility of every VC to take care!

ADNAN DOST

Turbat

