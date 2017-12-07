Drug Trafficking: Year-2017 witnesses registration of 1063 cases with 1204 arrests

Islamabad

The year-2017 has witnessed registration of 1063 cases with 1204 arrests of those persons involved in drug trafficking under a special campaign launched to curb the menace. Presenting a brief account of professional performance of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), official sources on Wednesday said during the year, out of 786 decided cases, 753 cases met conviction, making 96 per cent successful conviction rate.

The sources said the Force also seized 31811.85 kg Opium, 7132.2 kg Morphine, 19568.615 kg Heroin, 100436.353 kg Hashish, 386.149 kg Cocaine, 1881.901 kg Amphetamine, 35.893 kg Methamphetamine, 22.768 kg Ecstasy Tablets, 13.805 kg Xanax Tablets, 9.413 kg Diazepam Tablets, 73.5 kg Prazolam Tablets, 57.027 kg Cannabis and Precursor Chemical comprising 917.5 liter Acetic Anhydride, 50594.8 liter Sulfuric Acid, 4130 liter Hydrochloric Acid and 715 liter Acetone during the period.

Moreover, this year ANF has frozen assets worth Rs. 933.42 million, out of which Rs. 21.14 million has been forfeited and Rs. 0.582 million realized. The sources said in year 2017, ANF has undertaken 332 drug abuse prevention and awareness raising activities throughout the country. Regarding drug treatment facilities, the sources said that in addition to existing 145 bedded Drug Treatment Facilities at Islamabad, Quetta and Karachi, ANF was expanding this facility to 178 more beds at Karachi, Sukkur and Peshawar including establishment of 48 bedded Female and Juvenile Drug Treatment Ward within existing Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) at Karachi.

ANF has provided free drug treatment to 697 drug addicts at its Drug Treatment Centers in year 2017, the sources said and highlighted up-gradation of ANF Balochistan in respect of deployment, intelligence ability, technical capability and mobility with special focus on Gwadar in view of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).—APP