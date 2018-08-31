Drug smuggling bid foiled

ASF has foiled a major drug smuggling bid at New Islamabad Airport on Thursday.

According to details, ASF has recovered 1.242 kg Heroine from passenger’s luggage, during an operation at New Islamabad Airport. According to ASF authorities, resident of Gujranwala, Azam was travelling to Doha, via flight no QR633 of a private airline. Heroine was recovered from his trolley bag during checking.—INP

