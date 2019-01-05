Drug sellers

Selling drugs in Turbat has become a common profession because of the weaknesses of the police department. As if someone is caught having drugs by police then on the next day he is free. On the other hand, drug devastates the life of humans as if someone having a great business starts taking drugs then he will lose all what he had.

To sum up, I request the government to put pressure on the police to finish drugs in Turbat. As it is said, “The control of the class depends upon the class teacher if the students shout and he doesn’t take any action then they do more.” Likewise, the control of the city depends upon the police if it doesn’t take any action then the drugs sellers will spread in other parts. Hope to see a positive action taken by the police department of Turbat to curb drugs.

NISAR AZUM

Turbat Balochistan

