Rawalpindi

Three drug pushers were arrested in search operation in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station here on Friday, police spokesman said. During the operation, Police seized five kg heroin besides recovering weapons from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Liaquat, Anees and Adnan. The operation was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas.—APP

