Drug pushers held; hashish, heroin recovered

Islamabad Saddar Zone Police have arrested eight drug pushers during last 24 hours and recovered 5.530 kilogram hashish, 400 gram heroin and ice from their possession, a police spokesman Thursday said.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested Abdul Lateef and recovered 1125 gram hashish from him.

Shalimar police nabbed Yasir Baseer and Sami for having a total of 2230 gram hashish while Fahad and Saif were held for possessing four gram ice and 200 gram hashish respectively.

Likewise, two other drug pushers identified as Ibrar Khan and Sultana for having 400 gram heroin.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.—APP

