Drug pushers among ten arrested

Hangu

The police arrested 10 including drug pushers and drug addicts during separate actions here on Sunday.

DSP Headquarters Umer Hayat Khan said that campaign to make Hangu drugs free district was underway and operations against drug peddlers and drug addicts were underway.

He said that during an operation on Sunday, two drug pushers and eight drug addicts were arrested besides recovery of narcotics.

Umer Hayat Khan said that besides police it was responsibility of public representatives and citizens for playing role to eliminate drugs business and to take care of the drug addicts to return them to routine life.

The DSP said that drug peddlers deserve no concession and they would have to face strict punishment for their misdeeds. Umer Hayat Khan urged the local body representatives to play role for establishing healthcare centers for drug addicts to help them in getting rid of the hazard.—INP

