Drug pushers among 56 held with arms, narcotics

Peshawar

The Capital City Police arrested 56 outlaws including drug pushers, recovered arms and narcotics during separate actions in different areas of the provincial capital on Monday. In line with the directives of CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rehman and under the supervision of SSP (Operations) Javed Iqbal, the Capital City Police Peshawar conducted operations against the outlaws in Khazana, Bhana Mari, Inqilab, Phandu, Mithra, Sarband, Gulbahar police stations jurisdictions.

During separate actions, 12 drug pushers among 56 outlaws were arrested after minor resistance. The police recovered 33 pistols, four Kalashnikovs, four guns, hundreds of rounds of different bores and over 23 kilogram high quality hashish from possession of the detainees. The police confiscated the recovered weapons, drugs and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp