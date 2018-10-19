Drug pushers among 122 held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR : The Capital City Police Peshawar arrested 122 outlaws including proclaimed offenders and drugs pusher and recovered arms during separate actions in the provincial capital on Friday.

In line with special directives of SSP Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, the Peshawar police conducted search operations against outlaws in Chamkani, Service Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Bhana Mari and Badhber areas of Peshawar.

During separate actions, the police arrested 122 outlaws including POs and drug pushers besides recovering 19 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, two rifles, hundreds of rounds of different bores, over seven kilogram hashish, five kilogram opium and 16 bottles of liquor from their possession.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons and narcotics and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.

