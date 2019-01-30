Drug pusher with 190kg hashish held

Swat

The police foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of hashish and arrested a drugs pusher here on Wednesday. Police said that on a tip-off, it started snap checking of vehicles and during search of a suspected vehicle in suburbs of main town of Swat, 190 kilogram hashish was recovered and a drug pusher on board was arrested.

The recovered hashish was being smuggled from Swat to other districts of KP but timely action foiled the bid, the police claimed. The police impounded the vehicle along with recovered drugs.—INP

