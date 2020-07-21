Drug pusher held with 4.2kg hashish

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Tarnol police arrested a drugs peddler after recovery of hashish here on Tuesday.

According to details, a police team headed by SHO Tarnol Inspector Arshad Ali, comprising Sub-Inspector Shahid Ashgar and others conducted operation in Dhoke Paracha area.

During operation, a drug pusher Shahbaz Khan was apprehended with 4.270 kilogram high quality hashish.

The police confiscated the recovered drugs and after registering a case against the detainee have started investigation.