The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a drug pusher and recovered 35.9 kilogram narcotics in an operation, the spokesman said on Saturday. The ANF searched a suspected vehicle on M1 near Islamabad Motorway toll plaza. During search of vehicle, , 32.4 kilogram hasish and 3.6 kilogram opium were recovered from secret cavities. The ANF impounded the vehicle along with recovered narcotics and arrested drug pusher hailing from district Nowshera of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.