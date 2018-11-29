Drug pusher held at airport

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested head of a drug pusher gang with 4.25 kilogram ice heroin worth millions of rupees at Islamabad Airport on Wednesday.

The ANF sources said that during search of baggage of passengers at Islamabad International Airport, 4.25 kilogram ice heroin was recovered.

The ANF confiscated the recovered drug worth millions of rupees in international market and arrested the accused identified as Shabeer hailing from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and stated to be head of a notorious drug pusher gang who was being interrogated after registering a case against him.—INP

