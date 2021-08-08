Drug prices increased upto 150pc

By
News desk
-
6
Observer Report
Islamabad

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has notified another increase in the prices of medicines, putting a burden on the already groaning poor and middle class of the society.

It is the 10th increase in the prices of medicines during the three-year rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Also, in the ongoing month, the government raised the price of 50 medicines and salts.

According to the fresh notification, the authorities have announced up to 150 per cent increase in prices

Previous articlePak regrets exclusion from Afghan debate at India-led UNSC
Next articlePM tests electronic voting machine

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR