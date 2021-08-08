Drug prices increased upto 150pc

Observer Report Islamabad

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has notified another increase in the prices of medicines, putting a burden on the already groaning poor and middle class of the society.

It is the 10th increase in the prices of medicines during the three-year rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Also, in the ongoing month, the government raised the price of 50 medicines and salts.

According to the fresh notification, the authorities have announced up to 150 per cent increase in prices