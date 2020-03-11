Drug peddler arrested; 7 kg Charas recovered

City Reporter

A successful campaign against the drug peddlers is going-on the directives of Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, during a successful operation; the Karachi Excise Police Department arrested an accused and seized more than seven kilograms of charas from his possession. According to the details, Excise Inspector Ahmed Yar Khoso along with his team recovered 7326 grams of charas from the possession of an accused Naqibullah near Al- Qaddis mosque in the Sikanderabad district west and the rickshaw number D19-1984 used in the incident was also impounded. An investigation has been launched against the accused. Meanwhile, the Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary, Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui congratulated over the successful operation of Excise Police Karachi and expressed hope that they will continue with same spirit their operations against drug peddlers.