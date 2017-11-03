Shura Hamdard

While addressing the monthly Ijlas of Shura Hamdard former Naval Chief Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey and other scholars of Shura said that excessive use of drugs has destroyed many societies and it is imperative that drug mafia should be tackled with iron hand so that youngsters could be prevented to become the victim of drug peddlers.

According to the United Nations office on drugs and crime, Pakistan has 6.7 million drug users. More than 4 million of these are addicts, amongst the highest number for any country in the world. Most of the drugs come from Afghanistan, the country that is responsible for at least 75% of the world’s heroin. It is also estimated that number of Pakistani drug addicts is twice or thrice than America.

The number of drug (Cannabis) users is particularly high in KPK province which neighbors Afghanistan, where close to 11 present of the population is hooked on drugs. The number of injection drug users in Punjab has also increased sharply in the recent years and this increase has also been accompanied by an increase in HIV positivity. The topic of Ijlas was “Munshiyat ka barhta hua rujhan–nafsiyati masail aur moashray par asraat’.

On this occasion, the Chairperson Shura Hamdard, Sadia Rashid said that increasing trend of narcotics use is dangerous which is creating a number of psychological problems in the society. G. H. Anjum Khokhar, Sanaullah Akhter, Naeem Akram Qureshi, M. Aurangzaib Awan, M. Ayub Advocate, M. Tariq Shaheen, Prof. B. A. Shaikh and Brig. (R) Iqbal Shafi also addressed the Ijlas and condemned the persons who had been indulging in spreading narcotics in the country.

It was informed in the meeting that excessive use of heroine is alarming and all related organizations should play their role to avoid the situation. They stressed that it is need of hour that vulnerable section of society should be prevented from this fatal habit which is threatening to their lives.