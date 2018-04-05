Staff Reporter

Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab Brigadier Khalid Mahmood Goraya has said that drug addicts have no future and it was our collective responsibility to eradicate menace of use of narcotics from the society.

He was addressing a seminar jointly organized by Anti Narcotics Force Punjab and Punjab University on “Drug Abuse Prevention” at Al-Raazi Hall on Wednesday. Principal Law College Prof Dr Shazia Naureen Qureshi, Director External Linkages Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Brigadier Khalid Mahmood said that use of narcotics was an issue of national security and anti-drug messages must reach out to all stakeholders. He said that Pakistan was now a poppy-free country due to efforts of Pakistan’s security agencies. However, he said, we were the victim of regional production of poppy in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan was playing important role in saving the world from illicit drugs. They said that Anti Narcotics Force had established police stations and regional directorates to strictly monitor drug trade routes. He said that ANF had also established drug rehabilitation centres and thousands of patients had been given treatment free of cost. He advised the students to point out people involved in the business of illicit drugs and play their role in creating awareness.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Shazia Qureshi said that the money gained through the business of narcotics was also used in terrorism. She stressed the need to curb use of drug by youngsters through religious teachings.

Earlier, Brigadier Khalid Mahmood called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar at his office. During the meeting, Dr Zakar instructed the officials concerned to organize seminars at department level. Later, the VC presented souvenir to the ANF Punjab commander.