Drug addiction and youth

The youth have become the target of major drug peddlers. The peddlers sell drugs and package them as symbols of revolution and freshness but have no regard for the reaction of their action. The youth that take to drugs are more likely to commit suicide because of the harmful effects of the drugs which are being taken. Misinformation about the drugs is another reason for these deaths as the addict or user may take the drugs in wrong doses (overdoses), which can then lead to fatality. Drugs addiction among the youth is killing them morally and socially as well as psychologically and even physically. And, drug barons are becoming increasingly wealthier by supplying these drugs that are causing untold misery.

It is time that society and the government take a firm stand on preventing the drug addiction through a mix of reforms. There should be a community plan that should be implemented to stop addiction to drugs. This plan must identify the specific drugs that youth are using. It should build on existing resources such as existing drug abuse prevention programs and it should also develop shot-term goals relevant to proper implementation of research based drug abuse prevention programs.

RAO NAJAM

Islamabad

