Drug addiction in Turbat

Being a citizen of Turbat, it hurts me to mention that the number of drug addicted people is rapidly growing in the city which is very alarming. Recently, I saw around 10 drug addicted people who were picking up garbage in the streets. Their clothes were torn, they were looking very dirty and they were not looking mentally nor physically fine. In my judgement, they have completely destroyed their life. The drugs addicted people are of all age groups, but I am mainly concerned with the youth, who are the future builders of the nation. I request the government to take some benevolent steps to stop the spread of drug addicition immediately, otherwise it will be too late.

SANA SAMAD

Turbat

