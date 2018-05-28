Drug addiction becoming a major social evil in Chitral

Peshawar

The increasing use of drugs, especially homemade liquor, by young people is fast becoming a social evil across Chitral needing an urgent attention by the local admin, police as well as the community. Like in the case of rising suicides among the youth, mostly women, government departments as well as the civil society have failed to play their role in checking the malaise.

The root of the rising drug use and addiction among our youth emanates mainly from the unchecked production and availability of local alcohol (Tarra) and drugs such as charas and even opium across Chitral. There are unscrupulous elements in different villages who are involved in the production of wine and selling it without any check. In most of the cases, the police seem hands in glove with these people and that is why they continue their illegal business without the fear of being caught and punished and playing with the future of our nation.

A resident of upper Chitral told media persons that he had seen one such producer bringing bags of bottles full of local wine to musical programs at wedding ceremonies and sell it to his customers without any fear.—APP