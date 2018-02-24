We hear and see that the media has been reporting that the use of drugs among students has increased exponentially. After Islamabad incident of drug addiction among students, there is an alarming rise in the use of drugs among students at universities in Karachi as well because they can find it easily. Addiction to drugs leads to other crimes as well. Additionally, depression, curiosity, discourage, distress are also the reason of taking drugs. The University Administrations are also normally lenient to the use of drugs on the campuses. Drugs are now being used in Karachi’s other educational institutions. There is a drug mafia that earns huge money by selling drugs. It is clear that our law enforcement agencies are poor (performance-wise). If we really want to stop this chain, then all campuses’ premises should be made smoke-free zones, foster awareness among the youth through different seminars and parents should take care of their children.

AYESHA KHAN ANSARI

Karachi

Related