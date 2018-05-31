The problem that the world faces today is the rapid growth of drug addiction. Drug addiction is the most horrifying evils of any society. It hampers the development and destroys the future of the youth. The drug addicts use drug to cut themselves from others and forget the realities of life. They want to run away from their responsibilities and escape the difficulties and challenges of life. Drugs are rampantly being used in our city Turbat where young people use them without any fear of being caught and punished. I request the government to solve the problem of drug addiction by taking a serious action against all those involved in any way.

SOHELA SHAH BAIK

Turbat

