Drug addiction has become a grave problem which is getting out

of hand these days in Pakistan. It is a bitter fact that our country has become famous for the production and unlawful supply of drugs likewise, today a large number of people are addicted to drugs like heroin and narcotics which are considered the worst and most dangerous form of drugs. It is destroying the young generation very badly. However, according to a recent report by UN highlighted that 6.7 million people are addicted to drugs in Pakistan and most of them die due to drugs addiction. Therefore, it is my humble request to the concerned authorities to take a serious step against drugs peddlers in order to save the future of Pakistan.

DURDANA SHAKEEL

Turbat, Kech

