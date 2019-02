Staff Reporter

A pitiless man tortured to death his nine-year-old daughter here on Saturday and fled the scene after committing the murder.

Police said that accused Abdul Hakeem, a drug addict hailing from Noorani Basti of Karachi brutally tortured his nine-year-old daughter with steel rod.

Due to torture, the girl was critically injured and expired before could be provide medical treatment.

