Drug abuse is rapidly increasing in Pakistan, especially among

youth including those in schools, colleges and universities, resulting in serious social and health implications. A growing number of students are falling prey to the menace of drugs due to their easy availability in educational institutions of the federal capital. With a burgeoning population, rampant joblessness, paucity of social safety nets, and bleak prospects for young people, drug use is escalating beyond control; there are both a demand and a seamless supply. One of the biggest reasons behind the burgeoned drug abuse in Pakistan is that primarily drug abuse was taken as a non-issue by the authorities. Drug use in the society was ignored due to stigma or lack of empathy by the government and bureaucracy. An ostrich-like approach has resulted in the problem being felt in rural as well as urban areas. Although the situation is changing and drug addicts are now being viewed as victims who require care and empathy. There is a need to take such steps which would help Pakistan to get out of this problem. There is a need to build connection with the common society and encourage the public that the government can give them open products and social administrations superior to the drugs. Such securities between the network and the state are what toward the day’s end will enable the state to beat the drug cartels and will help the state to get out of this great challenge.

AADIL TAHIR

Via email

