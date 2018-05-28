DRS introduces FOI law in two districts

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Quetta

To ensure the citizens have improved access to information, Development Resource Solutions (DRS) is introducing the ‘Freedom of Information’ law in two districts of Balochistan province with the support of USAID small grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program.

The newly launched project is dedicated to advocate for ‘Right to Information’ legislation in Balochistan and improve implementation status of the existing ‘Freedom of Information Act 2005’ through engagement with stakeholders including government departments, legislators, civil society members and media persons. The law is considered as an important landmark in the quest for transparency and accountability of the public bodies. It ensures that citizens have improved access to public information and make the government more accountable to citizens.

Addressing the launching ceremony DSR Board Member Muhammad Ayoub Achakzai said that Right to Information law is meant to promote transparency, accountability and good governance in government departments. He said. Highlighting the objective of the project, Project Officer Abdul Manan Sulaimankhail said that the project will be effective in two district including Pishin and Sibbi in Balochistan that has passed resolution FOI law in 2005. In Pakistan he said, the three provinces including Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have promulgated the law, whereas Balochistan has not yet promulgated or amended its law that was adopted in 2005.

“During the project capacity building trainings for government officials, lawyers, media persons, elected representatives, civil society members and political leaders will be conducted besides engaging youth by holding mass awareness sessions, seminars and youth and volunteer groups will also be formed,” he said.