Drought in Tharparkar

A large number of infant deaths due to malnutrition are being reported from Tharparkar. If it does not rain in Tharparkar in the next few days, the new Sindh government will have to declare drought in the desert region. Small amount of rain in June and July was far from enough for the farmers to cultivate rain-fed crops in the largest district of Sindh that stretches across around 22,000 square kilometres. Due to insufficient rains, crops and grass may not be grown as the drought has fell over the entire desert area. The newly elected MPA of Pakistan Peoples Party, Qasim Siraj Soomro, said drought-like conditions were evident in the district. He asked the government to provide a complete package, including subsidised wheat and supply of drinking water for the people.

FIDA SHAH

Mithi, Tharparkar

