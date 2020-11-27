Drosh Polo ground restored after 40 years

Gul Hamaad Farooqi Chitral

Polo ground of British regime at Drosh reopened after forty years, the colors of the polo ground were restored.

This polo ground, also known as Janali in the local language, remained deserted for forty years due to apathy of the authorities.

Now, for the first time, the polo ground repaired and open for polo matches. The Communications and works Department (C&W) have released Rs. 6.76 million for this polo ground while the Tehsil Municipal Administration has started work on construction and repair of its link road.

These development works were inaugurated by Wazirzada Kailash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minority Affairs.

Under the supervision of TMA Drosh, construction of Link Road for Shah Nigar was also started for which the Tehsil Municipal Administration had provided Rs. 2 million.