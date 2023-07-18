ISLAMABAD – Margalla Hills rape case, which prompted widespread condemnation, turns out to be a blackmailing case as a woman staged rape drama in a bid to take revenge on a man named Noman.

Islamabad police debunked the facts following a high-level probe as cops claimed that the woman did it all in the wake of her personal enmity.

Last week, a case was registered under section 376 following a complaint of a woman who mentioned being sexually assaulted at one hiking trail of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills.

Islamabad police said Noman engaged in a fight with his colleague, Anwar, who took the help of the group in a revenge bid. His colleague then goes the extra mile to stage a fake rape case using members of the group.

The girl name Saima then hurled serious accusations on Noman. Saima turned out to be a blackmailer who was working with a racket whose members include Dr Sidra Ismail, a fake journalist named Shakeel and a fake cop Manzoor.

As per the plan, the girl playing the role of the victim had to take the suspect to Trail 3 and make commotion over the sexual assault, while the rest of the group members had to reach at the spotand film the incident. But it all failed as the victim’s partners failed to reach the spot, and the girl went back to Rawalpindi after waiting for hours.

The girl narrated all the facts in front of the magistrate when she was called to the police station for probe, and admitted that a group blackmails people by extorting money from them.

Meanwhile, two cases have been registered against the group in Sheikhupura and Muridke.