Drones shut London Gatwick airport amid busy holiday period

London

London’s Gatwick Airport remained shut during the busy holiday period on Thursday while police and airport officials investigate reports that drones were flying in the area of the airfield.

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. The airport said all incoming and outgoing flights were suspended.

Chris Woodroofe, Gatwick’s chief operating officer, told BBC radio that roughly 10,000 people had been affected by the shutdown. He said drones remained active in the area as late as 0700 GMT (2am EST) on Thursday and that two drones had been seen crossing the perimeter fence and entering the runway area.—AP

