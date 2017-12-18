Drone tech in agri sector

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Government of Punjab has allowed use of drone technology in agriculture sector to enhance Agricultural productivity. A UAV (Unmanned Air vehicle)/Drone consist of a small unmanned aircraft and after the success of this technology it is ready to astound the agriculture sector. Drone/UAV technology can be usefully deployed in applications of pesticides on crops, Monitoring of weeds, pests, and nutritional deficiencies, Geographical survey of crops, area and water resources, research and development. Interested person use of drones for agriculture purposes will apply to the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) in his own District for NOC. The Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) shall refer all cases / applications about the use of drones for the aforementioned agriculture uses to the DIC (comprised of DC/ DPO). After proper analysis and vetting, an NOC may be granted by the DIC to the applicant specifying therein the area, time and duration of use of Drones. In arriving at a decision, the protocols about the security of sensitive installations / establishments shall be given due consideration.