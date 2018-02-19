Drone strike kills 8 militants in Afghanistan

Kabul

An unmanned plane has targeted a drug lab of Taliban in the western Farah province, killing eight militants and destroying a drug lab of the outfit, the official media outlet Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported Sunday.

According to the local security officials, the latest drone strike was carried out in the vicinity of Chapara Dara district. Acting provincial security chief Zaman Ayar confirmed the airstrike and said at least eight militants affiliated with the terror group were killed.

Ayar further added that a local leader of the terror group was also among those killed.

“Eight Taliban militants were killed and their drug factory was destroyed after the Coalition Forces Drone raided Ashkam village in Bakwah District of the western Farah province very recently,” BNA said in the report.

Without providing more details, the agency said that the government is determined to get the poppy growing country rid of the illicit drug menace. The anti-government armed militant and terrorist groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunar is among the relatively volatile province in East of Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in some of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities. Militants loyal to the ISIS terrorist group and other insurgents including the Al-Qaeda operatives are also active in some of the districts of Kunar.— NNI