Drone politics

The American politics of drone strikes is back not for good but vengeance. Recent drone attack by Americans on Pakistani soil seems to start a new era of drone strikes. In an official statement USA claims it attacked the Haqqani Network camp in FATA but Pakistani government states that it was an Afghan refugee camp and not Haqqani camp.

The US is using the idea of drone strikes to coerce or embarrass Pakistan in international community which can turn into a dangerous gamble. The US is trying to validate its version of story. Pressure tactics in state conflicts is unconscionable and an act that no modern, rule of law or progressive state should indulge in. The United States should refrain itself from indulging in this politics of throwing dirt of own failures on others. It’s better to seek cooperative solutions than to push Pakistan into a corner from which no side can realistically benefit.

Lt Asad

Lahore

Related