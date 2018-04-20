Drone camera shot down at New Islamabad Airport

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Five men, including two Chinese nationals, were arrested and a drone camera, which they were allegedly using to make videos of the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport, was shot down, sources within the Airport Security Force said.

The sources said the arrested men were workers of a Chinese company involved in construction of the airport and were making the drone footage without permission.

The drone, destroyed as a result of firing, was also taken into custody by ASF officials.

Meanwhile, following delays, the new airport is now set to begin flight operations from May 3. The first test flight landed at the airport earlier this month.

In its initial phase, the airport will be capable of handling nine million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo every year. After its expansion, it would be able to serve up to 25m passengers a year by 2025, authorities say.