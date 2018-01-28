The recent drone attack on Afghan Refugees’ camp in FATA is clear violation of Pakistan’s air space. It is in contravention to international law and human rights. Three terrorists including Haqqani Network Commander were killed in the spy plane attack. Foreign Office has denied the presence of any terrorist group in Pakistan. ISPR spokesperson said that the killing of Afghan refugees proves Pakistan’s stance on terrorist groups.

We strongly condemn drone attacks. The government should revisit its foreign policy and seek damages from American Administration. Such violations of air space jeopardize the cooperation for peace in the region. It raises new questions and challenges for the government. In the greater interest of the region, the US must stop such attacks.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

