DRO visits proposed polling stations

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

As the Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed Tuesday the deadline for submitting polling schemes, District Returning Officer (District and Session Judge) Nasir Khan Yousafzai, Returning Officer (Judicial Magistrate) Asmatullah and Assistant Returning Officer (Tehsildar) Abdul Ahad Sherani visited the proposed polling stations in both rural and urban areas of the district to avoid any inconvenience in the gigantic exercise under Election Act of ECP for the general election 2018.