Drizzle turns weather pleasant

City Reporter

The weather turned pleasant with overcast condition after isolated drizzle in different parts of the city on Saturday morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, light rainfall in the early hours brought the temperature down with the maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to remain at 41 and 26 celsius degrees. The PMD said a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts of the country from tonight and expected to persist in upper and central parts of the country during next 4 to 5 days.