Drizzle turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Various parts of Lahore experienced light rain on Wednesday morning with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting more rainfall with gusty winds in the next 24 hours.

The areas where drizzle occurred included Kalma Chowk, Garden Town, Muslim Town, and Jail Road.

The maximum temperature recorded in the provincial capital this morning was 27 degrees Celsius with 90 per cent humidity in the air.

The temperature is expected to rise to 37 degrees Celsius during the day.

Meanwhile, the weather department said mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

However, it added, rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected in Potohar region, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening and night hours.

