Drizzle, light rain expected

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall, drizzle in Karachi on Saturday night and Sunday. PMD, in its forecast, predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle late night and early morning on Sunday. The temperature was recorded as 35 degrees Celsius in Karachi, while humidity recorded at 78 percent on Saturday. However, rain wind/thunderstorm with few hailstorms is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, KhyberPakhtunkhw.a, Northeast Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours. Dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected in Mirpurkhas, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday, said the Met Office.