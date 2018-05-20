Drizzle decreases temperature

Drizzle in various parts of the city with winds blowing turned weather pleasant on the first of Ramadan on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, light rain in the city decreased the temperature with maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to remain at 36 Celsius and 26 Celsius degrees.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist for the next two da-

ys.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob divisions.

Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.—APP

