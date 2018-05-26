Driving schools helping learn standard driving

Staff Reporter

The basic purpose of Road Safety Training Institutes (Driving Schools) is to provide an opportunity to people to learn driving as per international standards of road safety.

Sector Commander SSP Kamran Adil was addressing a certificate distribution ceremony held on completion of sixth batch of driving course at the Road Safety Training Institute of Motorway Police central zone at Babu Sabu, here on Friday.

The SSP said that DIG Motorways Ahmad Arslan Malik was contributing to the plan immensely. He said that the passed-out drivers of the Road Safety Training Institutes will help a lot in bringing discipline on highways and reducing road crashes because of their peculiar knowledge about traffic rules and road safety.

He advised the trainees that they should share what they had learnt during their training with their friends and relatives and the message of road safety should reach everyone.

He also appreciated the professional skills of In-charge RSTI SPO Shawana Kauser while enhancing the quality of road safety training.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were also distributed among the 20 passing-out drivers.