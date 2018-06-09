Driving licenses rules for heavy vehicles amendment

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has amended Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 for the grant of driving licenses for heavy transport vehicles, light transport vehicles, public service vehicles and all motor vehicles used for commercial purposes.

Transport or any other officer authorized by him and for motor car/jeep, motor cycle and invalid carriage, the licensing authority will be District Police Officer of the district concerned provided that in case of district Peshawar, the Senior Superintendent of Police shall be licensing authority with respect to it.

Both the Departments shall also issue International driving licenses in their respective domains In rule 19, for sub-rule (4) the following shall be substituted, namely, a learner driving license shall be valid for a period of forty- five (45) days and may be renewed for a further period of forty five (45) days, on payment of a fee as may be notified by Government from time to time.—APP