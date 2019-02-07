Driving license for deaf citizens be ensured: Qasim Naveed

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh government is trying to ensure driving license for deaf people so that they may perform their routine work smoothly.

This he said while visiting Spring Festival for special children here at Park for Special People Clifton on Thursday. Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar visited stalls there which were established by special children and appreciated their talents and encouraged them to work hard to become an effective citizen of the society.

On this occasion physical different children performed various tableaues. He said that such festivals would definitely enhance the capabilities of the special children and the public and private sectors should keep holding such activities to encourage special people to come forward.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also assured special persons that government would ensure job quota for disabled persons in private and public sectors.

Share on: WhatsApp