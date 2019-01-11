Driving licences for only qualified people: Khawaja

The Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Allah Dino Khawaja Friday said that the driving licenses should only be issued to qualified people whereas for that purpose procedure and registration of vehicles must be centralized.

The driving license issuance mechanism of NH&MP is transparent and flawless; he expressed these views while addressing a road safety program with the title “An Hour with the Gust” Speaking at the occasion the IG said ensuring safety and security of road users is the prime responsibility of Motorway Police, saying that the targets of progress and prosperity cannot be achieved without the awareness of road safety and traffic rules.

The exceptional performance of NH&MP is the result of officer’s integrity, courtesy and enthusiastic help with the commuters in distress, he said. Senior journalist Javed Chaudhry speaking at the occasion said it is need of the hour that the Motorway Police should equipped itself with modern gadgets to control traffic accidents.

He lauded the role of NH&MP in imparting road safety education and awareness to the common road users, with an aim to reduce number of accidents. Safety cones, torch, reflecting jackets, fire extinguisher and other safety tools must be available in vehicles for saving precious lives in case of accidents, he concluded.

The AIG, DIG of Police, Zonal Commanders, Sector Commanders and other senior officers of Motorway Police has participated in road safety program. At the end AD Khawaja has also presented the souvenirs to distinguished guests.—APP

