IT driving force in businesses globally

VMware, US Consulate host Digital Transformation event

Observer Report

Karachi

More than thirty technology leaders gathered at the inaugural of Digital Transformation event hosted by VMware Inc., a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, and the US Consulate General Karachi for an evening of awards and networking.

Leaders from the IT, manufacturing and financial industry, including National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, and Jubilee Life Insurance, discussed the importance of digital transformation in today’s business environment and how technology is reshaping their business.

Delivering the keynote speech at the event, Adrian Hia, General Manager, Nascent Markets & Vietnam, VMware stressed that IT is increasingly becoming the driving force in businesses globally as they respond to digital disruption and consumer trends.

The rise of internet users in emerging markets, such as Pakistan, is driving the need for traditional businesses to redefine their customer experience quickly or lose out in an increasingly competitive landscape. In 2016 alone, the number of internet users in Pakistan swelled by 20 per cent – double the global average growth rate.

Out of which, 70 per cent of these users access the internet through mobile. Modernizing IT infrastructure will help local businesses ease their transition to becoming a digital business to capitalize on these growth opportunities.

“Modernizing the data center has now become a must-have that defines a business’ competitive edge in today’s digital economy. Traditional data centers typically require high energy consumption and IT talents, both of which serve as significant challenges in an emerging market like Pakistan where resources should be optimized and channeled towards more strategic initiatives.

By adopting a software-defined data center strategy, businesses can significantly improve IT efficiency, performance, and scalability,” said Adrian Hia, General Manager, Nascent Markets & Vietnam, VMware.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony to celebrate accomplishments in 2017 and inspire digital leaders to continue accelerating digital transformation in their businesses. Award winners include International Textile Limited, Karachi Electric, Meezan Bank, National Telecommunication Corporation and United Bank Limited.